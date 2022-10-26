Ex-Chelsea man urges Todd Boehly to “slap £100m on the table” for ambitious superstar transfer

Former Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf has called on his old club to go all out for the transfer of want-away Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe.

The France international is one of the biggest names in world football at the moment, and it would be a joy to see him in the Premier League at some point in his career.

Mbappe has been at PSG since 2017, scoring 187 goals in 233 games for the club in all competitions, while he’s also been a star player at international level, scoring 28 goals in 59 caps for France, including one of the goals in the 2018 World Cup final win over Croatia.

Leboeuf has now called on Chelsea to try an ambitious move for Mbappe if he really is unsettled at PSG, as the pundit feels the Blues might be one of the few clubs out there who could afford him.

“When I heard Mbappe saying he doesn’t see his future at PSG I thought there’s nothing stopping Chelsea from going all out to try and bring him to Stamford Bridge,” Leboeuf told fairbettingsites, as quoted by Football 365.

“If he wants to leave PSG, Boehly could slap £100m on the table and say ‘take it or leave it’ because nobody else realistically is going to buy him.

“People say Real Madrid but they’ve got Benzema up top and Vinicius Jr on the left and Rodrygo on the right and they’re on fire so I can’t see him going there right now.”

Chelsea have shown plenty of ambition under new owner Todd Boehly, and Mbappe really would be a serious statement of intent by the west London club.

Graham Potter could also do with a top signing up front, as the club have made a series of underwhelming signings in attacking positions in recent times, with none of the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech or Christian Pulisic really working out.