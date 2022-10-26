Cristiano Ronaldo sends message to Manchester United fans on Twitter after returning to squad

Cristiano Ronaldo has been reinstated to the Manchester United first-team squad after being omitted for the game against Chelsea.

After refusing to come on against Tottenham and storming down the tunnel before the game had finished, Ronaldo was omitted from the Manchester United squad.

Erik ten Hag (Football Daily) confirmed on Wednesday night that Ronaldo would return to the Manchester United squad for their Europa League clash on Thursday.

After a period out of the team, Ronaldo took to Twitter to confirm his commitment and dedication to the club, as seen in the tweet below.

Back on track, with the same commitment and dedication as always! ?? pic.twitter.com/fB6HMHEmX9 — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) October 26, 2022

It’s often difficult to tell whether a footballer has decided to tweet himself or a PR team has done it for him, but you’d imagine Ronaldo will show commitment to the club after making a mistake.

Ronaldo has heavily featured for Manchester United in the Europa League, so you’d imagine he has a good chance of starting and hopefully for the United fans, everything will be left in the past.

His future is still in doubt, but with games remaining before the World Cup, Ronaldo will be desperate to be match fit.