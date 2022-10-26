Arsenal ready to table £26m bid for Brazilian as report reveals January transfer budget

Arsenal are reportedly ready to table a £26million transfer bid for Palmeiras midfielder Danilo in January after also considering him in the summer.

The Gunners could do with strengthening in midfield, though Fabrizio Romano has revealed, via his exclusive column on CaughtOffside’s Substack, that they are not currently looking at Juventus’ Weston McKennie for that position.

Danilo could be an option worth looking at, and it seems Arsenal are prepared to test Palmeiras’ resolve for the player with a £26m bid in January, according to the Sun.

Arsenal fans would surely welcome a talent like Danilo at the Emirates Stadium, with the 21-year-old looking like a huge prospect for the future who could give Mikel Arteta an ideal long-term option in that area of the pitch.

The Sun add that Arsenal should have a budget of around £50m this January, so a £26m deal for Danilo is well within their financial capabilities.

Some Gooners may also want to see the club strengthen in attack, with little in the way of depth behind the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, while Gabriel Jesus has performed well but without looking as prolific as his predecessor Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.