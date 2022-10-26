“The one” – Former Chelsea star names the potential signing that gives him “goosebumps”

Former Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf has made it clear he would love to see his former club seal the transfer of West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice.

The Frenchman described Rice as “the one” for Chelsea to replace N’Golo Kante, who will be out of contract at the end of the season, whilst adding that he gets goosebumps at the thought of Rice playing alongside Blues ace Mason Mount.

The pair will have come up through Chelsea’s academy together, before Rice had to move to West Ham in order to further his career.

The 23-year-old is now surely up there with the finest midfielders in Europe on his day, and one can imagine CFC would dearly love to have him back after making the mistake of letting him go as a youngster.

Leboeuf has not held back with his praise for Rice, urging his old side to bring the England international back to Stamford Bridge for a dream midfield partnership with Mount.

“I think Chelsea need to strengthen is central midfield as a potential replacement for Kante. Kante is out for about four months and while Jorginho is a great player he is not defensively minded. Kovacic is a good player and he does his job well but he needs a partner,” Leboeuf told fairbettingsites, as quoted by Football 365.

“Declan Rice is the one for me. It would be very, very interesting if Kante leaves. I would love to see them go and get Rice from West Ham.

“I get goosebumps thinking of Mason Mount and Declan Rice playing together at Chelsea because they are academy graduates and that’s what fans want to see. Man Utd are missing the point with their transfer policy of just buying big stars.

“They need to remember the Neville brothers, Beckham, Scholes, Giggs etc all came through the system and providing the backbone of the greatest period in the club’s history.

“The biggest figure in Chelsea’s recent history is John Terry, who OK started at West Ham but he’s Chelsea through and through and came through the academy like Mason Mount. Declan Rice belongs to Chelsea, like Conor Gallagher.”