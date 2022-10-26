Diogo Dalot sent a two-word tweet to Manchester United transfer target Diogo Costa which has excited United fans.

Costa has been recently linked with a move to Manchester United, with Diario de Noticias, via Sport Witness claiming that United are leading the race to secure his signature.

The Portuguese goalkeeper was impressive in Porto’s recently Champions League fixture, leading to international teammate Dalot tweeting his fellow compatriot, as seen below.

Naturally, Manchester United fans quickly responded to the tweet in excitement as they hope Dalot can convince Costa to join the club in the near future.

With David De Gea out of contract at the end of the season, and Erik ten Hag potentially looking to find a goalkeeper more comfortable with the ball at his feet, we could see Costa plying his trade at Old Trafford soon.

Costa is having a phenomenal season for Porto, and the report linking him to Manchester United also claimed that his release clause currently stands at £52m, which you’d imagine wouldn’t be out of United’s budget.