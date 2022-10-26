Erik Ten Hag provides update on when Cristiano Ronaldo could make Man United return

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United career is not over just yet.

The Portuguese superstar made headlines recently after he decided to storm down the Old Trafford tunnel before the final time whistle had blown during the Red Devils’ two-nil win against Spurs last week.

Disgruntled by his lack of playing time, the former Real Madrid Galactico, who was on Erik Ten Hag’s substitute bench again, appeared agitated, and was not shy is showing his frustration.

Following his remarkable actions, the 37-year-old was punished by United 24 hours after their win against Spurs. The club confirmed they had dropped him from the first-team to face Chelsea last weekend, as well as from senior training.

However, with some time passing since Ronaldo’s actions angered fans, and with the Red Devils set for a Europa League clash against FC Sheriff on Thursday, Ten Hag has admitted that he has recalled the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

“Yes, Cristiano will be in the squad tomorrow,” Ten Hag told the media, as quoted by MEN.

“It’s not difficult. But I think we said everything and we answered all the questions, he was out for one game and is back in the squad as usual.

“You don’t have to [ask more questions] because we will not answer anymore, so all the questions, I think, are everything we explained and we have to focus on the game tomorrow. We have an important game because we want to be number one in the group.

“I don’t have to do it anymore, It’s done, he’s back, focus on the game, that’s important that Cristiano is involved in the squad tomorrow.”

