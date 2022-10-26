Erik Ten Hag gives injury update on Raphael Varane

Raphael Varane’s World Cup hopes were left hanging by a thread after he injured himself during Man United’s recent Premier League game away to Chelsea.

The France international, who will undoubtedly be in Didier Deschamp’s plans for Qatar, was seen hobbling off the Stamford Bridge pitch last weekend.

Visibly upset at the prospect of missing next month’s winter World Cup, the United number 19 broke down in tears before being consoled by some of his teammates.

Understandably desperate for their 2018 World Cup-winning centre-back to be fit enough to feature in this year’s tournament, Les Bleus have been given an update by Erik ten Hag, who spoke to the media ahead of the Red Devils’ Europa League group game against FC Sheriff on Thursday night.

“Rapha Varane isn’t in the squad, so he will be out, certainly until the World Cup,” Ten Hag said, as quoted by MEN.

“So we will not play in this block for Man United.

“I think so (he will be fit for the World Cup), but the prognosis, we have to wait and see how it develops, how his rehab develops.”

Going on to assess the Red Devils’ other injury-stricken stars, Ten Hag confirmed that Harry Maguire, Donny van de Beek and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have all returned to first-team training and hinted the trio, especially Maguire, could be in contention to play against FC Sheriff tomorrow.

“They are in training, Harry, Donny, Aaron, in team training in preparation for tomorrow’s game. After the training, together with medical, I will take the decision,” the United boss added.

“He (Maguire) always has an important role, he was injured, happy in his own way back and now he has to get back into games.

“I understand the interest (in Maguire) but we especially look at Man United, we have to get the right results and performances, that’s the main objective I have to look at.

“It’s always about performance, about presentation and I think, regarding his qualities, when he’s acting like that, no problem, great player and great capabilities to do a job for us.”