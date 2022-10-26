Everton are interested in signing Wolves winger Daniel Podence as Kevin Thelwell once again looks to raid his former club.

Thelwell recently turned to his former club to help reinforce Everton’s defence, bringing in Conor Coady on loan. The England international has been a revelation under Frank Lampard, alongside James Tarkowski, with many fans surprised Wolves let him go so easily.

Now, Thelwell is set to raid his former club once again, with Football Insider reporting that Everton are interested in signing Portuguese forward Podence.

The report claims Everton are in the market for versatile attackers, and Thelwell could use his Wolves connections to secure another signing.

Podence isn’t the most prolific goal scorer or creator, which could be a worry to Everton fans. Lampard’s men have struggled to score goals in the last two seasons, especially after the departure of Richarlison to Tottenham.

If Everton are able to secure a smart deal financially, Podence could be a useful addition to their side, but replacing the goals of Richarlison should be a priority in the next few transfer windows.