Everton interested in signing Wolves star as Kevin Thelwell once again looks to raid his former club

Everton FC Wolverhampton Wanderers
Posted by

Everton are interested in signing Wolves winger Daniel Podence as Kevin Thelwell once again looks to raid his former club.

Thelwell recently turned to his former club to help reinforce Everton’s defence, bringing in Conor Coady on loan. The England international has been a revelation under Frank Lampard, alongside James Tarkowski, with many fans surprised Wolves let him go so easily.

Now, Thelwell is set to raid his former club once again, with Football Insider reporting that Everton are interested in signing Portuguese forward Podence.

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United keeping tabs on Leeds star after holding long-term interest
Chelsea refusing to give up their pursuit of 19-year-old star
Liverpool considering making a move for Newcastle star but will face competition from Chelsea

The report claims Everton are in the market for versatile attackers, and Thelwell could use his Wolves connections to secure another signing.

Podence isn’t the most prolific goal scorer or creator, which could be a worry to Everton fans. Lampard’s men have struggled to score goals in the last two seasons, especially after the departure of Richarlison to Tottenham.

If Everton are able to secure a smart deal financially, Podence could be a useful addition to their side, but replacing the goals of Richarlison should be a priority in the next few transfer windows.

More Stories daniel podence

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.