Prosecutors have requested that Olso District Court sentence former Aston Villa and West Ham striker John Carew to two years in prison for alleged tax evasion crimes.

The ex-Premier League forward, who was born in Lorenskog in Norway in 1979, has already pleaded ‘guilty’ to the fraud charges brought against him by the Norwegian tax authorities and could now be forced to pay a hefty fine, as well as serve some time behind bars.

“Carew has had many, many opportunities to correct the information given to the tax authorities,” said police attorney Ragna Flækøy Skjåkødegård, while explaining the prosecution’s request for sentencing on Wednesday.

During his most recent court appearance, Carew cited ‘bad advice’ from his former agent, lawyer and close friend Per A. Flod as the reason why he did not disclose income and assets abroad to the Norweigan tax authority during the period covered by the indictment.

“I trusted him blindly,” the 43-year-old said.

“I have been convinced that he was right. He controlled me almost like a puppet. I understand that it is grossly negligent of me to trust him so much, but that is why I have done it, Carew stated in his explanation to the court.”

The prosecution have also requested the former striker professional footballer pay a fine of around 540000 NOK, which is roughly £45,000 in Great British pounds.

During his years spent playing in the Premier League, Carew, who also won 94 international caps, featured in 123 matches, scoring 38 goals along the way.