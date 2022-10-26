Iran trying to kidnap former footballer Ali Karimi for supporting protests against current regime

Iran have reportedly tried kidnapping their former footballer Ali Karimi, who has been outspoken in his support of the protests in the country at the moment.

People have been taking to the streets against the current regime in Iran, and it seems Karimi has angered people high up in government with his stance on the situation.

The 43-year-old former forward won 127 caps for Iran during his playing days, so remains a very big name and influential cultural icon in the country.

Karimi has been based in Dubai in recent times, and has been accused by some in Iran of encouraging the protests we’ve seen in late 2022.

The authorities have issued an arrest warrant for Karimi, which accuses him of “collusion with the intention of acting against national security”.