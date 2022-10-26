FA release statement with verdict on Jordan Henderson and Gabriel Magalhaes row

Arsenal and Liverpool have learned the verdict of the Football Association after an incident was reported to them recently.

The FA investigated what took place in a row on the pitch between Gabriel Magalhaes and Jordan Henderson, and it seems they have now decided that no further action will be taken.

A statement was released this morning confirming that there is no need for disciplinary action against anyone involved.

It remains to be seen precisely what the issues were meant to be, with the details of the alleged row remaining secret for the moment.

Still, it perhaps wasn’t as big a deal as it initially seemed, with the FA clearly happy that there wasn’t anything worth punishment or further investigation.

