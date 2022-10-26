Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed how he was “angry with himself” after missing out on Ajax star Dusan Tadic.

Tadic spent four seasons in the Premier League with Southampton before earning himself a move to Ajax.

During that period, the majority of Southampton’s side were bought by some of the biggest clubs around Europe, with Liverpool bringing in the likes of Sadio Mane and Virgil van Dijk from the South Coast club.

Liverpool manager Klopp has now revealed how he wanted to bring in another former Southampton man.

“I love him as a player. I was very angry with myself when he went to Ajax, because I was also interested in him,” said Klopp, speaking about Ajax midfielder Tadic, as quoted by Metro.

Tadic has really kicked on as a player since moving to Ajax. Tadic managed 32 goals and assists in the Eredivisie last season and has started this season in a similar fashion.

Liverpool could do with some of his creativity in midfield, and his versatility would have made him a useful option for Klopp.