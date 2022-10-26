Jurgen Klopp issues injury update ahead of Ajax clash

Jurgen Klopp has given an update regarding Liverpool’s injured players as the team prepares to face Ajax on Wednesday evening.

Liverpool are on the back of a dismal defeat to Nottingham Forest, who are rock bottom of the Premier League table. Klopp’s side was unable to get on the scoresheet as newly promoted Forest saw out a 1-0 win at the City Ground.

This evening provides a chance to bounce back and build momentum in Merseyside as Liverpool return to European action. They only need one point from their remaining fixtures to secure qualification into the knockout stages of the tournament.

They are, however, facing an in-form Ajax side at the Johan Cruyff Arena. The Dutch side are currently in first place in the Eredivisie and have netted 11 goals in their last two league matches. They’re struggling for form in Europe though and have lost three games, leaving them third place in Group A with a lot of work to do.

Klopp issues injury update

In Liverpool’s pre-match press conference, Klopp said: “In order to really click as a team, we need consistency. It started with injuries and then players without injuries have to play too often and players with injuries have to come back and play early.”

On returning and sidelined players, he added: “You asked me if Ibou (Ibrahima Konate) is ready to play, and he trained for the first time yesterday properly. Same with Naby [Keita] ,he needs to train, same with [Alex] Oxlade [Chamberlain]. They aren’t in the Champions League squad because everybody told me they wouldn’t be ready in time. But no complaints.”

Regarding Darwin Nunez, Klopp confirmed: “[He is] Good. He trained, normal, yesterday and today. In this moment he is available.”



Jurgen Klopp on Darwin Nunez and Thiago Alcantara availability: "I hope he is not a doubt for tomorrow but who knows."

He also added that Thiago Alcantara, who is currently sidelined with an ear infection is not close to returning.