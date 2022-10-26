Jeff Stelling stuns Leeds fans with Marcelo Bielsa revelation

Jeff Stelling has hinted at a possible Marcelo Bielsa return to Leeds United.

Leeds fans will no doubt be wondering if it’s time to make a change from Jesse Marsch, who isn’t doing the most convincing job this season, even if he did manage to keep the club in the Premier League last season.

Marsch lost star duo Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips in the summer, and he’s now struggling with this current squad.

Plenty of potential replacements have been linked with Leeds, and Stelling name-dropped Bielsa when speaking on Sky Sports News.

“More practically, Sean Dyche. Dare I say, Marcelo Bielsa is available,” Stelling said.

Clinton Morrison replied: “Well, you never know, he could go back because the Leeds fans love him. That would be the best story.

“I do believe a Bielsa or a Sean Dyche – obviously I saw him on Monday Night Football – he’s itching to get back into it.

“Leeds fans might not be happy with the style of play but if there’s one thing Sean Dyche does do, he’ll keep you in the Premier League nine times out of 10. He did it at Burnley and he’s a fantastic manager.

“It could be Sean Dyche but I don’t want to talk about that too much because Jesse Marsch is still in charge and I don’t want him to lose his job.”