Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano provides update on Jesse Marsch’s job safety at Leeds United

Leeds United are still backing Jesse Marsch as their manager, despite the American’s recent struggles and some speculation over hiring a replacement.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano in the latest edition of his exclusive CaughtOffside column on Substack, with there seemingly being no plans for the moment for Leeds to make a change in the dugout.

Marsch saved Leeds from relegation last season, but it seems clear things need to improve after a slow start to this campaign.

It wasn’t an easy summer for the Whites as they saw star players Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips leave Elland Road, but Romano believes a change in manager is not currently on the club’s agenda, though it could be worth watching and seeing how the team does in their next Premier League game.

“The Leeds United board is still backing Jesse Marsch as of today, so no news on a replacement, despite some speculation about his future and replacements,” Romano said.

“Let’s see the next performance in Premier League as they are strongly supporting Marsch.”

Leeds sacked the popular Marcelo Bielsa to bring in Marsch towards the end of last season, but some fans will be increasingly wondering if that was the right call.