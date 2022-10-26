“It’s hard to believe” – Phil Hay now drops huge Leeds manager prediction

Leeds United may not stick with Jesse Marsch as manager for much longer, according to reliable journalist Phil Hay.

The American tactician is not doing the most convincing job at Elland Road right now, despite steering the Yorkshire outfit to Premier League safety late on last season.

Hay now admits he can’t see Marsch still being Leeds manager after the World Cup.

“It’s hard to believe that he will be [here after the World Cup], although that will depend on the club, and the club’s confidence in him has held through these two results – two games that felt so critical and two games that felt as if points needed to come from them,” Hay said.

“It’s an incredibly hard game at Anfield, it will be an incredibly hard game down at Tottenham. Bournemouth in the middle is definitely winnable, and that is the sort of result that could keep him ticking over, but I think both the club and Marsch will know that the odds of them avoiding the inevitable with this are fairly slim.”