Liverpool could be willing to offer midfielder Naby Keita in a swap deal for AC Milan’s Sandro Tonali.

Keita has had a difficult time for Liverpool this season, mostly struggling with injuries. The midfielder is out of contract at the end of the season, so he could be out the door within the next 12 months.

A revamp in midfield could be necessary for Liverpool who have struggled so far this season in the Premier League, and they could use Keita to sweeten a deal to bring in a new midfielder.

According to The Express Liverpool could use Keita in a deal to bring Tonali to Anfield.

The report claims that Liverpool have held an interest in Tonali for some time now, and AC Milan are also considering making a move for Keita.

Straight swap deals are fairly rare in football, as the clubs will be aware there is a reason their current club is willing to offload the player.

However, sometimes a player needs a refresh in order to kickstart their career, and Jurgen Klopp will be confident he can develop Tonali into a player who will fit Liverpool’s system.