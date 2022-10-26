Liverpool considering making a move for Newcastle star but will face competition from Chelsea

Liverpool are considering making a move for Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes but they will face competition from Chelsea.

Guimaraes has played a pivotal role in Newcastle’s early success in the Premier League this season. The Brazilian has been a revelation since joining the club, with Eddie Howe’s men fighting for the European places at the top of the league.

Now, according to TNT Sports, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Real Madrid are interested in signing the Newcastle midfielder.

The report claims that all three clubs have expressed concrete interest in Guimaraes and are considering signing the Brazilian ready for next season.

N’Golo Kante and Jorginho are both out of contract at the end of the season, so Graham Potter will be in need of a new midfielder in the summer. Kante has struggled with injuries at times this season, so a new midfielder may be necessary even if he signs an extension.

Liverpool are in a similar situation in midfield, with the likes of Thiago and Naby Keita struggling to stay fit for the whole season. Jurgen Klopp’s men are having a difficult season, so a midfield refresh will be important in the next twelve months.