Manchester United have set their sights on Brazilian youngster Endrick and have been encouraged to send scouts to watch the player in action.

The 16-year-old became Palmeiras‘ youngest first-team goalscorer in the club’s history last night when he scored a brace to decide the clash with rivals Athletico.

16 years, 3 months, 4 days. Endrick becomes the youngest player in the history of Palmeiras to score a goal with the first team ???? #Endrick Top European clubs are fighting to sign him. €60m release clause into his conteact. Born in July 2006 (!). Endrick, remember the name. pic.twitter.com/zX8qGge1lb — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 26, 2022

Endrick is becoming one of the most sought-after and exciting prospects in world football, with top clubs across Europe all keeping a close eye on the Brazilian’s development. Real Madrid are one side that are keen on securing the teenager and are known for recruiting some of Brazil’s most renowned talents in years gone by. Currently, they have Vinicius, Rodrygo and Eder Miltao as squad members from the Selecao.

They will, however, face interest from Manchester United, who are now looking to add to their Brazilian unit in Manchester. Casemiro, Antony and Fred are all key players under Erik ten Hag. The manager, having spent the best part of his managerial career in charge at Ajax, is renowned for his ability to develop young and promising talents.

Informação: Manchester United intensifica observação de Endrick. Orientação no clube é para scout no Brasil ir ao maior número de jogos do Palmeiras e avaliar, in loco, o desenvolvimento do garoto. Observador do United já esteve na estreia da promessa, contra o Coritiba. — Caio Carrieri (@caiocarrieri) October 20, 2022

Endrick will only attract more interest

The teenager continues to impress for his side and is becoming increasingly popular with every appearance he makes. He can play as both a striker and winger and possesses all elements of ‘Joga Bonito’ you would expect from a skilful and pacey Brazilian attacker.