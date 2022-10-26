Manchester United to rival Real Madrid for Brazilian wonderkid

Manchester United have set their sights on Brazilian youngster Endrick and have been encouraged to send scouts to watch the player in action. 

The 16-year-old became Palmeiras‘ youngest first-team goalscorer in the club’s history last night when he scored a brace to decide the clash with rivals Athletico.

Endrick is becoming one of the most sought-after and exciting prospects in world football, with top clubs across Europe all keeping a close eye on the Brazilian’s development. Real Madrid are one side that are keen on securing the teenager and are known for recruiting some of Brazil’s most renowned talents in years gone by. Currently, they have Vinicius, Rodrygo and Eder Miltao as squad members from the Selecao.

They will, however, face interest from Manchester United, who are now looking to add to their Brazilian unit in Manchester. Casemiro, Antony and Fred are all key players under Erik ten Hag. The manager, having spent the best part of his managerial career in charge at Ajax, is renowned for his ability to develop young and promising talents.

Endrick will only attract more interest

The teenager continues to impress for his side and is becoming increasingly popular with every appearance he makes. He can play as both a striker and winger and possesses all elements of ‘Joga Bonito’ you would expect from a skilful and pacey Brazilian attacker.

