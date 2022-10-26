Manchester United are keeping tabs on Leeds midfielder Tyler Adams after holding a long-term interest in the American.

Adams signed for Leeds during the summer transfer window as a replacement for Kalvin Phillips. The American midfielder has had an impressive season under his compatriot Jesse Marsch, and his performances have attracted the interest of other Premier League clubs.

According to Football Insider, Manchester United are one of the clubs keeping tabs on Adams, having held an interest in the midfielder since his days at RB Leipzig.

Manchester United are considering multiple long-term midfield options, with recent signings Christian Eriksen and Casemiro brought in to strengthen their squad with a short-term view.

Adams has adapted to the Premier League with ease, and at 23 years old, is unlikely to have reached his full potential.

However, Adams signed a five-year deal with Leeds during the summer transfer window, so the Yorkshire club are unlikely to let him go too easily.

After losing two key players in Phillips and Raphinha, Leeds won’t want to lose another in the near future.