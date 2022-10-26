(Video) Marcus Edwards comes back to haunt Spurs as Englishman scores long-range stunner

Tottenham FC
Sporting Lisbon’s Marcus Edwards has scored one of the best goals of the Champions League group stage.

The London-born attacking midfielder, who is currently in action against Antonio Conte’s Spurs, was one of the game’s most talked-up players, and the 23-year-old has not disappointed.

Picking up the ball outside of the Lilywhites’ area, the former Spurs academy starlet wasted no time in firing the ball beyond veteran goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

Check out the moment Edwards silenced the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium below with pictures courtesy of BT Sport.

