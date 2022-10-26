20-year-old Palace ace could be set for Champions League move

Crystal Palace youngster Michael Olise is reportedly on the radar of Champions League clubs such as AC Milan.

Reports in Italy claim that the talented 20-year-old is attracting growing interest after becoming more of a regular member of Patrick Vieira’s first-team this season.

Olise has long looked like a big prospect coming through at Selhurst Park, and we’re now seeing what he’s capable of with a bit more playing time under his belt.

Milan have supposedly monitored Olise for some time, including when he was on loan at Reading, and it seems an opportunity could now be emerging for him to get a big move to the San Siro.

The France Under-21 international will surely have other suitors soon if he carries on developing as he has, so it will be interesting to see how easy it is for Palace to keep hold of him.