Shakhtar Donetsk forward Mykhaylo Mudryk is reportedly open to a potential transfer to Newcastle United.

However, the Ukraine international may wait to move, depending on if his current club can make it into the next round of the Champions League, according to a report from Football Insider.

Mudryk looks one of the most exciting young players in Europe at the moment, enjoying a superb run of form in the Champions League in particular so far this season.

Newcastle’s owners would do very well indeed if they could land Mudryk as the next big signing of their ambitious project, though Fabrizio Romano has recently written in his exclusive CaughtOffside column about how much a deal could cost.

Romano named the 21-year-old as a player whose value has likely soared since the summer, saying: “He’s a player whose value has most likely shot up since the summer. Shakhtar Donetsk wanted around €50m for him in August, probably €40m plus add-ons were enough.

“Today, I’m sure they want way more than €50m for their star, it could probably be as high as €60-65m.”

That shouldn’t be too difficult for Newcastle to pay, but one imagines there’ll also be plenty of other top clubs chasing Mudryk who could offer the youngster a more immediate chance at playing at the highest level and competing for the biggest trophies.