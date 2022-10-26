Newcastle and West Ham to rival AC Milan and Dortmund for signature of Liverpool midfielder

Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, Newcastle United and West Ham are reportedly interested in Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita.

According to MilanLive, all four clubs are keeping a close eye on the 27-year-old.

The Guinean international has played only five minutes for the Merseyside club this season after having spent another period sidelined through injury. Since joining the side in 2018, Keita has been plagued with injuries and forced to miss crucial games in Liverpool’s seasons.

His contract is set to expire in the summer of 2023 and unless he is able to return to fitness and feature for the side this season, as well as make an impact, it’s unlikely Liverpool will want to extend his deal.

Transfer possible for injury-prone midfielder

That’s where the interested clubs could swoop in and make an advance for the midfielder, who is a Premier League and Champions League winner with Liverpool. Keita himself may prefer a move to Milan, where former teammate Divock Origi made the move to last summer.