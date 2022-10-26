Manchester United scouted Bayer Leverkusen forward Patrik Schick while Ralf Rangnick was at the club, but there are no talks over a deal for him at the moment, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

The Red Devils have recently been linked with Schick as a possible replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, as per a report in the Daily Mirror, but it seems Romano thinks this speculation may be a tad premature.

The transfer news expert insists nothing is happening on that front for the moment, though he does admire Schick, a player he believes could be a good signing for top Premier League clubs, though he could also do with being more consistent.

The Czech Republic international scored 24 goals in 31 games in all competitions last season, though he’s not started this campaign quite as brightly.

“There’s some talk again of Patrik Schick being an option for Manchester United,” Romano said. “He was one of the players scouted under Ralf Rangnick, but now there are still no contacts ongoing.

“I think he’s very talented player, but needs to be more consistent; for sure, he could be a good option for many big clubs in the Premier League.”

Man Utd were also linked with Jonathan David and Moussa Dembele in that Mirror report, but of course it also remains to be seen if Ronaldo will even be leaving at all.

Romano also addressed the Ronaldo situation in his column today, writing: “Cristiano understood it was not the best way to act. It’s important to mention he’s now back in contention for the first-team, we will see him get an opportunity again. He’s 100% available.

“But what happened with his talks with Ten Hag? I’m told they have been in constant, direct contact, and it was positive. Ronaldo was really sorry, but also Ten Hag understood the player wanted to be involved more. They spoke about it, they had multiple conversations, and they decided to shake hands and now Ronaldo is back in the United first-team.”