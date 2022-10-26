Peter Schmeichel has lauded Paris Saint-Germain’s attacking threat but insisted they will not win the Champions League this season due to their defending.

The Ligue 1 giants oversaw a 7-2 win last night in Paris against Maccabi Haifa to ensure their spot in the knockout stages of the tournament. Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe each netted twice, with Neymar also adding to his tally on the night.

PSG are yet to lift the prestigious European trophy despite being one of the best-performing clubs in world football. Mbappe continues to dominate and rival Erling Haaland as the most exciting young prospect across Europe, whilst Messi and Neymar are still flourishing into their 30s.

However, Peter Schmeichel, who captained Manchester United to Champions League glory in 1999, is adamant the French side will not go all the way in the competition this season.

Schmeichel believes attackers need to do their part defensively

On CBS Sports, he said: “I’m not sure about – when you talk abkhtvthem winning the Champions League, I think the problem they have also showed today. When they’re 4-0 up, all of a sudden it’s 4-2, they need to score a lot of goals to win games. It’s not always going to happen. I think they’re terrible defending.

"I think they are terrible defending…"@Pschmeichel1 doesn't think PSG will win the #UCL even with Messi, Mbappe and Neymar. ? pic.twitter.com/vKCtOjuUvj — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 25, 2022

“That’s also because of the three front players, when you’re at the stadium and you see how little they take part in defending. Everybody else, Bayern Munich, Manchester City, those teams, it’s 11 players attacking, it’s 11 players defending. That’s what you need in modern football.”

Footage courtesy of CBS Sports.