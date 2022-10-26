Philippe Coutinho will not be given the chance to feature for Brazil at the World Cup in November.

According to Sport, Coutinho has fallen out of favour under Brazil manager Tite and will not be included in the Selecao’s squad to travel to Qatar.

His form at Aston Villa this season has been nothing short of lacklustre, as he has failed to register any goal contributions in 12 appearances. Consequently, the Brazil manager is opting to take Everton Ribeiro and Roberto Firmino instead.

He joined the Midlands side in 2022, initially on loan from Barcelona in the January transfer window, and agreed a permanent deal in May.

Too little, too late for Coutinho

Villa had been underperforming for the best part of the season under Steven Gerrard but saw out a 4-0 win in the first match since the Englishman was sacked.

Unai Emery has now been appointed manager at Villa Park and whilst the club and players may pick up form under the new coach, it is too late for Coutinho to change Tite’s mind.