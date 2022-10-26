Rio Ferdinand tells Liverpool how to turn their season around

Former Manchester United defender and TV pundit Rio Ferdinand believes Liverpool must find a lot more consistency if they’re to turn their stuttering season around.

The Reds, led by German boss Jurgen Klopp, were many fans’ pick to lift this season’s title, however, after picking up just two points from their first three domestic games, the Merseyside giants have been forced to play catch-up with the rest of the league, including Man City and leaders Arsenal.

In Europe, Klopp’s men are performing a lot closer to the standard their rich history demands. On the brink of qualifying for the Champions League knockout stage, a win (or a draw) on Wednesday night away to Ajax will seal Klopp’s side’s fate and keep their European hopes alive.

However, reflecting on what has so far been a strange season for the Reds, demonstrated perfectly by their impressive one-nil victory over Pep Guardiola’s Citizens before following it up with a loss against rock-bottom Nottingham Forest recently, Ferdinand has told Liverpool they must string a good set of results together if they’re to save their season.