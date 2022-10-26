Graeme Souness believes Manchester United have shot themselves in the foot with the Cristiano Ronaldo situation this season.

Speaking on talkSPORT, the pundit hit out at a poor transfer decision made by Man Utd, with Ronaldo clearly not happy at Old Trafford and also clearly not in Erik ten Hag’s plans as an automatic starter.

See below as Souness lays into the Red Devils for giving themselves this difficult situation to contend with…

“They’ve shot themselves in the foot!” ? “You can’t ignore Ronaldo’s argument. They must’ve said something to keep him.” Graeme Souness says the Ronaldo drama at #MUFC is self-induced by Ten Hag. ?? pic.twitter.com/nF0xNREbBM — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) October 25, 2022

Ronaldo has had a great career at United and other clubs, and will surely be remembered as an Old Trafford legend whatever happens.

Still, it’s undoubtedly disappointing to see things end this way for him in Manchester, with Ten Hag not involving him as much as some will have expected this season.

The Dutch tactician took over in the summer and seems to have his own style of play and philosophy, and it’s hard to see how an ageing forward like Ronaldo fits into that.

The Portugal international will turn 38 in February and it perhaps makes sense that Ten Hag prefers to look to the future.