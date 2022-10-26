(Video) Scenes in London as Kane winner ruled offside, Conte shown red card

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London absolutely erupted after Harry Kane thought he had scored a 95th-minute winning goal against Sporting Lisbon.

The England international, who had actually endured a fairly quiet game by his sky-high standards, proved why he is one of the best strikers in world football. Remaining fully focused, the 29-year-old club legend ensured he was in the right place at the time right, even after 94 minutes of play.

Pictures via Eleven Sport

However, despite the Englishman’s late heroics and the jubilant scenes that followed, the game’s VAR officials, after a good three minutes of inspection, eventually ruled that Kane was offside and therefore prompted referee Danny Makkelie to rule the effort out.

The official’s controversial decision angered Conte with the Italian’s fiery reaction earning him a red card. The Italian will now face disciplinary action, certain to result in at least a one-match touchline ban.