Tottenham Hotspur vs Sporting Lisbon confirmed lineups: Doherty and Perisic to start

Tottenham Hotspur will host Sporting Lisbon in London on Wednesday night for the Champions League’s latest round of group game fixtures.

The Lilywhites, led by Italian manager Antonio Conte, currently sit top of Group D but won’t be taking anything for granted as just three points separate Marseille in second place, Sporting Lisbon in third and bottom-place Eintracht Frankfurt. Needless to say, Group D is incredibly tight, and depending on Wednesday night’s results, could go down to a final-round shootout.

After suffering back-to-back Premier League defeats against Man United and Newcastle United, Conte will be demanding his side turn their recent poor form around.

It won’t be easy for Daniel Levy’s Londoners to get the best of Ruben Amorim’s Portuguese side though. Sporting Lisbon will know that defeat in England’s capital would leave their European hopes in tatters, so Conte’s men should expect a hard night’s work.

MORE: Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing – Ronaldo’s Ten Hag talks, Tottenham plans, Arsenal midfielder link & more

Ahead of what looks set to be an enthralling matchup, both sides have named their starting 11s.

Tottenham Hotspur lineup:

Sporting Lisbon lineup: