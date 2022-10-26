Tottenham are likely to continue to support Antonio Conte in the transfer market as he seeks to keep on developing this squad.

According to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, there could be ins and outs at Spurs this January, with the club ready to help Conte put together the kind of squad he wants.

Romano wrote yesterday that he agreed with Conte’s opinion on needing two or three transfer windows to get Tottenham closer to the likes of Manchester City, and it now seems we could be seeing a busy winter for the north London club.

It is not yet clear who could be coming in or who would be making way to help fund any signings, but Romano expects the club will look for a solution for players who are not currently playing regularly for Conte’s side.

“Tottenham will try to support Conte as they also did in the summer,” Romano explained.

“In January they will try to find a solution for players that are not playing regularly; there’s a chance for new signings, for sure.”

Tottenham fans will hope the club can match Conte’s ambitions, as the Italian tactician has shown just how much he can achieve if he has good enough players.

This Spurs side is not quite up there with Conte’s title-winning squads at Chelsea, Inter Milan or Juventus, but he’s done well with them so far and just a few more changes could surely turn them into serious contenders for silverware.