(Video) Bentancur heads Spurs level vs Sporting Lisbon

Rodrigo Bentancur has scored a huge goal for Spurs during Wednesday night’s Champions League group game against Sporting Lisbon.

The Lilywhites are hosting Portugal’s Sporting Lisbon at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium but after Marcus Edwards opened the scoring in the first half, Antonio Conte would have been fearing the worse.

Group D is still wide open with two games to go, so every point matters, and Bentancur’s second-half header, should it prevent the Londoners from losing, could go down as one of the club’s most important goals of the season.