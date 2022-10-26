(Video) Bentancur heads Spurs level vs Sporting Lisbon

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Rodrigo Bentancur has scored a huge goal for Spurs during Wednesday night’s Champions League group game against Sporting Lisbon.

The Lilywhites are hosting Portugal’s Sporting Lisbon at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium but after Marcus Edwards opened the scoring in the first half, Antonio Conte would have been fearing the worse.

MORE: Ex-Premier League star pleads guilty to tax evasion, faces two years in prison

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Antoine Griezmann hits referee in face with ball, knocks official down
Video: Harvey Elliot and Darwin Nunez strike twice in quick succession to extend Liverpool’s lead
Jurgen Klopp “angry” after missing out on Ajax star

Group D is still wide open with two games to go, so every point matters, and Bentancur’s second-half header, should it prevent the Londoners from losing, could go down as one of the club’s most important goals of the season.

More Stories Rodrigo Bentancur

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.