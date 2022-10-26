(Video) Footage shows Cristiano Ronaldo refusing to play against Tottenham Hotspur

Footage from Manchester United’s clash with Tottenham Hotspur shows the moment Cristiano Ronaldo refused to be substituted into the game.



The video posted to TikTok gives a closer look into the exact moment Ronaldo decided to leave.

Sat alongside summer signing Antony, who had been substituted off the pitch, Ronaldo watched on as United saw out their 2-0 lead to Antonio Conte’s side.

Erik ten Hag is shown speaking to Ronaldo, before the 37-year-old wags his finger and shakes his head in response to the manager. He then appears to say something whilst shaking his head again at Ten Hag.

The Portugal captain then moves from his place on the bench to observe the closing stages of the game, tapping the hands of teammates Jadon Sancho and Casemiro as they make their way off the pitch. Shortly after, Ronaldo departs down the tunnel.

Ten Hag firm on disciplinary actions

Ten Hag was firm on his stance with Ronaldo and set the precedent so no players could exhibit the same behaviour. The forward was omitted from United’s match against Chelsea last week and forced to train alone and separate from his teammates.

The matter has since been resolved and Ronaldo has returned to first-team training. He is in contention to feature in the side’s Europa League tie on Thursday.

Footage courtesy of RamosCr7 on TikTok.