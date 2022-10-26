Darwin Nunez somehow missed an open goal sitter for Liverpool against Ajax in the Champions League.
Liverpool took the lead through Mohamed Salah towards the end of the first half.
Nunez was gifted a chance to double Liverpool’s lead but the Uruguayan somehow missed an open goal.
Darwin, Darwin Nunez…?#UCL pic.twitter.com/DzCQJvxnd4
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 26, 2022
NUNEZ MISSES AN OPEN GOAL ?#UCL pic.twitter.com/mwCwYSTdy5
— DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) October 26, 2022
Nunez isn’t having the easiest time for Liverpool at the moment, and this open goal sums up his luck in front of goal since joining the club.