Video: Harvey Elliot and Darwin Nunez strike twice in quick succession to extend Liverpool’s lead

Liverpool FC
Harvey Elliot and Darwin Nunez struck twice in quick succession to extend Liverpool’s lead.

After a horrendous miss in the first-half, somehow hitting the post with the goal at his mercy, Nunez will have been desperate to redeem himself.

The Liverpool striker did just that, powering in a header to extend Liverpool’s lead. Shortly after, youngster Elliot somehow squeezed a strike in at the near post to make it 3-0 to Liverpool.

Pictures below from BT Sport, DAZN Canada, and TNT Sports.

A draw would have seen Liverpool into the next round of the Champions League, as Napoli look set to join them in qualification.

