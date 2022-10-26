Video: Harvey Elliot and Darwin Nunez strike twice in quick succession to extend Liverpool’s lead

Harvey Elliot and Darwin Nunez struck twice in quick succession to extend Liverpool’s lead.
After a horrendous miss in the first-half, somehow hitting the post with the goal at his mercy, Nunez will have been desperate to redeem himself.
The Liverpool striker did just that, powering in a header to extend Liverpool’s lead. Shortly after, youngster Elliot somehow squeezed a strike in at the near post to make it 3-0 to Liverpool.
Pictures below from BT Sport, DAZN Canada, and TNT Sports.
Darwin Núñez's header at Johan Cruijff Arena!?#Ajax #LFC #UCL #AJALIVpic.twitter.com/ipcSk9pIyD
— Noxwin (@noxwin12) October 26, 2022
A fantastic finish by young Harvey Elliott ?
That pass from Salah though ?
Liverpool flying now ??#UCL pic.twitter.com/3tOvnOmrn6
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 26, 2022
NUNEZ ?
The striker makes up for his earlier chance with a brilliant header pic.twitter.com/4dVM3a598q
— DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) October 26, 2022
Harvey Elliot Goal pic.twitter.com/NtIlPTgQHH
— Prem Goals (@PremierLeagueSZ) October 26, 2022
A draw would have seen Liverpool into the next round of the Champions League, as Napoli look set to join them in qualification.