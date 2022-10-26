Video: Harvey Elliot and Darwin Nunez strike twice in quick succession to extend Liverpool’s lead

Harvey Elliot and Darwin Nunez struck twice in quick succession to extend Liverpool’s lead.

After a horrendous miss in the first-half, somehow hitting the post with the goal at his mercy, Nunez will have been desperate to redeem himself.

The Liverpool striker did just that, powering in a header to extend Liverpool’s lead. Shortly after, youngster Elliot somehow squeezed a strike in at the near post to make it 3-0 to Liverpool.

A fantastic finish by young Harvey Elliott ? That pass from Salah though ? Liverpool flying now ??#UCL pic.twitter.com/3tOvnOmrn6 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 26, 2022

NUNEZ ? The striker makes up for his earlier chance with a brilliant header pic.twitter.com/4dVM3a598q — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) October 26, 2022

Harvey Elliot Goal pic.twitter.com/NtIlPTgQHH — Prem Goals (@PremierLeagueSZ) October 26, 2022

A draw would have seen Liverpool into the next round of the Champions League, as Napoli look set to join them in qualification.