Video: Camera perfectly captures Eric Dier’s angry conversation with referee after VAR decision

BT Sport’s camera and microphone perfectly captured the moment Eric Dier spoke to the referee following a controversial VAR decision.

Harry Kane had a last-minute goal ruled out for Tottenham which would have secured their qualification from the group stage of the Champions League.

The decision was a matter of inches as Kane was ruled out for offside, and his teammate Dier wasn’t too happy about it, as captured by BT Sport below.

Understandably, Tottenham were frustrated with the decision, which also resulted in Antonio Conte being sent off.

