Video: Mohamed Salah opens the scoring for Liverpool with fantastic dinked finish

Liverpool FC
Mohamed Salah opened the scoring for Liverpool with a fantastic dinked finish against Ajax in the Champions League.

Just a draw will be enough for Liverpool to secure their place in the next round of the Champions League, and a first-half goal against Ajax for Salah helped them on their way.

Salah latched on to an excellent through ball from Jordan Henderson, expertly dinking the ball over the Ajax goalkeeper.

Pictures below from BT Sport, TNT Sports, and DAZN Canada.

