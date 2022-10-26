(Video) Sadio Mane piles on Barcelona misery as Bayern Munich take 10 minute lead

Barcelona discovered they had been dumped out of this season’s Champions League just minutes before their Group game against Bayern Munich.

Inter Milan thumped Viktoria Plzen four-nil earlier in the evening and that left Xavi’s Catalan giants starring at the Europa League before a ball was even kicked in the competition’s fifth round of group games.

Hosting Julian Nagglesmann’s Bavarians, Barcelona knew that only their pride was on the line, and even that has taken a hammering after former Liverpool winger Sadio Mane broke free and poked the ball beyond goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen after just 10 minutes.

What a goal from Mane, Barcelona is totally finished pic.twitter.com/nldPdoYZLz — Yanks (@Yanks_Uchiha) October 26, 2022

Pictures via BeIN Sports