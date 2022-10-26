Video: Tottenham manager Antonio Conte gives hilarious reason as to why he was sent off

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte gave a hilarious reason as to why he was sent off against Sporting Lisbon.

Tottenham were denied a late winner against Sporting Lisbon in the last few seconds as Kane had a goal ruled out for offside.

There was a lengthy VAR check, and Conte wasn’t too happy. The Spurs manager received a red card for his actions, and he’s now explained the reasoning behind it.

"I was sent off because I'm the most popular man there!" ? Antonio Conte provides an answer for why he received a red card in the final minute of the game against Sporting… ? ?? @msmith850 pic.twitter.com/D78Rn0Cy5T — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 26, 2022

You can understand Conte’s frustration as it would have meant Tottenham qualified for the next round, but I’m not sure the reason for his sending off was because he’s too popular.