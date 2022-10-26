Video: Two Arsenal stars miss training ahead of Europa League clash

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Two Arsenal players were missing from their latest training session ahead of their Europa League clash against PSV. 

Arsenal have already qualified for the next round of the Europa League. However, there’s no doubt they will be desperate to top their group.

Unfortunately, it looks like they’ll be without two of their players, with Oleksandr Zinchenko and Marquinhos missing training on Wednesday.

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool could offer midfielder in swap deal for AC Milan star
Chelsea have major transfer deal “under control”, says Fabrizio Romano
Erik Ten Hag provides update on when Cristiano Ronaldo could make Man United return

Arsenal fans will be hoping they’re fit enough to face Nottingham Forest at the weekend.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.