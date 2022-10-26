Two Arsenal players were missing from their latest training session ahead of their Europa League clash against PSV.

Arsenal have already qualified for the next round of the Europa League. However, there’s no doubt they will be desperate to top their group.

Unfortunately, it looks like they’ll be without two of their players, with Oleksandr Zinchenko and Marquinhos missing training on Wednesday.

?| Arsenal trained ahead of their away game at PSV. Marquinhos is sick which is why he wasn’t involved. No Zinchenko still. #UEL pic.twitter.com/MyZdTLc1FW — Connor Humm (@TikiTakaConnor) October 26, 2022

Arsenal fans will be hoping they’re fit enough to face Nottingham Forest at the weekend.