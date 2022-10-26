Moyes advised to drop “abysmal” West Ham star

West Ham United manager David Moyes has been advised to drop Tomas Soucek after some poor form.

It’s been a while since we saw the best of the Czech Republic international for the Hammers, and his recent performances have been described as “abysmal” by journalist Josh Bunting.

Taking to Twitter, Bunting made it clear that Soucek was not currently good enough for what West Ham need in that defensive midfield position.

“Think West Ham need to take Tomas Soucek out of the team for a period, has struggled all season but 34 successful passes out of 45 is abysmal for a player in his position.

“Won 3/4 tackles which is good reading but on the ball he is just not good enough to play in that role.”