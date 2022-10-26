Liverpool attentive to potential free transfer, Arsenal & Chelsea also in the running

Liverpool are reportedly attentive to Wilfried Zaha’s situation as he nears the end of his contract with Crystal Palace.

The Ivory Coast international could be one of the biggest names available as a free agent next summer, with the Reds named as one of the clubs keeping an eye on his situation, along with the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea, according to 90min.

Liverpool would surely do well to bring in a proven Premier League talent like Zaha, especially as they’ve struggled to replace Sadio Mane since his departure to Bayern Munich in the summer.

Luis Diaz has done well for Jurgen Klopp’s side, but Mohamed Salah’s form is not what it was, while Darwin Nunez hasn’t made the most convincing start at Anfield.

Liverpool surely have a spot available in their front three for a skilful player like Zaha, who is good on the ball and who can provide a goal threat from out wide or centrally.

Arsenal also look like they’d benefit from signing Zaha as a replacement for Nicolas Pepe, with Mikel Arteta lacking much depth behind the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

Chelsea, meanwhile, also look a little light up front after the lack of impact from Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech, with Zaha perhaps ideal to give the Blues the long-term replacement for Eden Hazard that they’ve needed for some time.