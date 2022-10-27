Antonio Conte suspended for Marseille clash after receiving red card

Antonio Conte will face a one-match ban from both the touchline and dressing room for receiving a red card at the end of Tottenham Hotspur’s clash with Sporting CP.

Spurs faced the Portuguese side at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 26 as they tried to secure qualification to the knockout stages of the Champions League.

A tightly contested affair saw Sporting take the lead with former Spurs midfielder Marcus Edwards opening the scoring before Rodrigo Bentancur levelled the tie in the 80th minute.

In the 95th minute of injury time, Harry Kane netted a goal and had the stadium bouncing with the prospect of progression to the next stage. However, VAR intervened and chalked off the winner due to Kane being in an offside position.

It's a game of fine margins… #UCL pic.twitter.com/fTTx7FduA5 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 26, 2022

Conte faces suspension

During Spurs’ protests with the officials before the full-time whistle, Antonio Conte was shown a red card. Consequently, he will miss his team’s fixture against Marseille next week, which is a must-win match for the North London side.