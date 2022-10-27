Antonio Conte suspended for Marseille clash after receiving red card

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Antonio Conte will face a one-match ban from both the touchline and dressing room for receiving a red card at the end of Tottenham Hotspur’s clash with Sporting CP.

Spurs faced the Portuguese side at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 26 as they tried to secure qualification to the knockout stages of the Champions League.

A tightly contested affair saw Sporting take the lead with former Spurs midfielder Marcus Edwards opening the scoring before Rodrigo Bentancur levelled the tie in the 80th minute.

In the 95th minute of injury time, Harry Kane netted a goal and had the stadium bouncing with the prospect of progression to the next stage. However, VAR intervened and chalked off the winner due to Kane being in an offside position.

More Stories / Latest News
Christian Eriksen says it’s “lovely” playing alongside fellow Man United summer signing
“Look at Liverpool” – Thierry Henry fires title race warning to Arsenal
Man Utd line up two potential David de Gea replacements – Spaniard expected to reduce salary

Conte faces suspension

During Spurs’ protests with the officials before the full-time whistle, Antonio Conte was shown a red card. Consequently, he will miss his team’s fixture against Marseille next week, which is a must-win match for the North London side.

More Stories Antonio Conte Marseille Sporting CP Tottenham Hotspur

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.