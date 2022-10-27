Arsenal defender Pablo Mari has been sent to hospital after being stabbed in a shopping centre.

According to reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal defender Pablo Mari, currently on loan at Spanish club Monza, has been stabbed in a shopping centre, along with five other people.

The 29-year-old is currently in hospital after the incident which happened close to Milano.

La7, as relayed by Calcio Mercato, have also reported that a 46-year-old man stole a knife from a supermarket before targeting people in the shopping centre, with three of those in a serious condition in hospital.

Di Marzio has also reported that Mari is conscious and has been transported to Niguarda hospital.

Mari joined Monza on loan from Arsenal during the summer transfer window and has made eight appearances for the Spanish club so far this season.

Since joining Arsenal, Mari has been sent out on loan twice, spending the second half of last season playing for Italian side Udinese.

Hopefully, the injury to Mari isn’t too serious and he is eventually discharged from hospital safe and well.