“Look at Liverpool” – Thierry Henry fires title race warning to Arsenal

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has warned his old club not to get carried away despite looking like they might mount a surprise title challenge in the Premier League this season.

The Gunners are currently top of the table, but there’ll be many questioning if they can realistically stay there for very long, with the club largely expected to just challenge for a top four place this term.

Arsenal narrowly missed out on Champions League qualification last season, and it’s been a while since they were in the top four, so competing with Manchester City for the title over the course of a 38-game season looks an extremely tall order.

Henry, who won two league titles during his Arsenal days, certainly doesn’t seem to be getting too carried away, reminding his former club to look at how good Liverpool had to be in the last few years to even stay close to Man City, whilst still ultimately missing out.

“It’s 11 games, you celebrate the title after 38 games, not before that,” Henry told CBS Sports, as quoted by the Metro. “That’s me, I have always had that mentality.

“What we are talking about right now with Arsenal is hope. Manchester City can talk, Man City can be loud because we have seen it before with them and we know what it takes for a team to stay with them.

“Look at Liverpool… twice they tried to maintain the rhythm of Man City but couldn’t do it. So, let’s see what’s going to happen to us.

“I won’t get carried away. But we have hope and I have a lot of hope at the minute.”