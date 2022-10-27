Arsenal told transfer target will cost “more than Antony” as director confirms their interest

Arsenal have been told to pay more than the cost of Antony to Manchester United to sign Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk.

Week-in-week-out Mudryk continues to impress for Shakhtar both in the league and in the Champions League. Most recently, Mudryk scored a sensational solo goal against Celtic to add to his tally for the season, and it’s no surprise to see some of the biggest clubs around Europe taking a look at the young winger.

Shakhtar director Carlo Nicolini has recently spoken out about Mudryk and how much it would cost any interested club to prise him away from the Ukrainian club.

“Is €40m enough to buy him? We do not speak to these figures. Not even for €50m, we don’t even call the president to communicate the offer. We value Mudryk more than Antony of Manchester United, who cost €100m,” said Nicolini, speaking to Calciomercato.

It will be interesting to see if Shakhtar stand firm on their valuation if an offer is received for under €100m. Mudryk is an unbelievable talent who is pivotal to how Shakhtar play, but when an elite European club comes knocking, it may be difficult to say no.

Nicolini has also confirmed that Manchester City and Arsenal are interested in signing Mudryk.

“Oscillating between Arsenal and Manchester City? They are two teams that have taken an interest in the player. But there are also other clubs that can spend right away,” added Nicolini.

It’s unlikely that clubs like Arsenal and Manchester City will be willing to pay €100m for a player who is unproven in a top league, so let’s see what the future holds.