Exclusive: Arsenal discussed potential £26m transfer in the summer but might be better off waiting for free agent

Arsenal have held internal discussions about a potential transfer move for Palmeiras midfielder Danilo, but that was in the summer and talks are not ongoing at the moment, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Romano responded to the recent transfer rumours linking the Gunners with Danilo once again in a potential January move to bolster their midfield.

A recent report from the Sun stated that Arsenal could be prepared to bid £26million for Danilo in January, but Romano seems unsure about these claims, and also suggested the north London giants might do better to wait until the summer when Youri Tielemans will be a free agent.

“Danilo is one of the players Arsenal have been following for a long time, he was also discussed internally last summer but at the moment there are no talks ongoing,” Romano said.

“Personally, I think Tielemans coming towards the end of his contract is a great opportunity on the market for Arsenal and any other club!”

Arsenal have made a strong start to the season, but many fans will surely want to see them improve their squad depth in the winter, as they surely won’t be able to keep challenging Manchester City for the Premier League title if they get even one or two injuries to key players.

Danilo looks a good option, while Tielemans also seems like a good fit for Mikel Arteta’s side, but won’t be available on a free transfer until next season, which is not much good for AFC if they want to stay in this year’s title race.