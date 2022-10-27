Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano on whether Unai Emery could seal Villarreal transfer raid with Aston Villa

It is too early to say if Aston Villa’s new manager Unai Emery will try to raid his old club Villarreal for Yeremi Pino or other players.

Emery has just made the move from Villarreal to Villa Park, replacing Steven Gerrard as the manager of the struggling Premier League side.

One imagines Villa fans would love to see Emery raiding Spanish football to bring in players he knows well from his time in La Liga, but Fabrizio Romano insists that links with his former stars are premature for the time being.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column on Substack, Romano explained that we’ll have to see who is on Emery’s agenda for the transfer market.

“With a new manager coming in, we’re already seeing speculation about Aston Villa’s transfer targets for January, with some talk of Unai Emery raiding his old club Villarreal for Yeremi Pino,” Romano said.

“Honestly, it’s really too early to know the targets; the agreement for Emery was done just 48 hours ago and as always, there are rumours on players who have been working with that manager. It’s typical but we will know more in January!”

Pino is an exciting young talent and has been linked with Villa by Fichajes, while one imagines there’ll be other top clubs looking at the talented 20-year-old in the near future.

Villa have shown plenty of ambition in the transfer market in recent times, though, so can’t entirely be ruled out, especially with the Emery connection.