(Video) Atletico Madrid’s 98th minute penalty miss that knocked them out of Champions League

Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid were given three last-ditch chances to keep their Champions League hopes alive last night. 

The Spanish side faced Bayer Leverkusen at the Metropolitano Stadium on October 26 in a must-win clash to keep their Champions League hopes alive.

Leverkusen took a 2-1 lead before the half-hour mark before substitute Rodrigo De Paul equalised in the 50th minute.

Madrid were then given a glowing opportunity, which came after the referee’s full-time whistle. The match was initially ended after 95 minutes of action, but Clement Turpin was then advised to go to the VAR monitor and check for a possible handball. He awarded the penalty.

Carrasco stepped up to convert Madrid’s golden opportunity and was denied by Leverkusen’s Lukas Hradecky. The rebound then hit the bar with a follow-up chance being detected by Carrasco and heading out of play, which secured Madrid’s exit from the Champions League.

They will join Barcelona, Juventus and Ajax in the Europa League.

