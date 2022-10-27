Atletico Madrid were given three last-ditch chances to keep their Champions League hopes alive last night.

The Spanish side faced Bayer Leverkusen at the Metropolitano Stadium on October 26 in a must-win clash to keep their Champions League hopes alive.

Leverkusen took a 2-1 lead before the half-hour mark before substitute Rodrigo De Paul equalised in the 50th minute.

Madrid were then given a glowing opportunity, which came after the referee’s full-time whistle. The match was initially ended after 95 minutes of action, but Clement Turpin was then advised to go to the VAR monitor and check for a possible handball. He awarded the penalty.

ASTONISHING SCENES! ? Yannick Carrasco misses a late penalty that ultimately sealed Atletico Madrid's Champions League exit ?#UCL pic.twitter.com/yrmYz21FDL — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 26, 2022

Carrasco stepped up to convert Madrid’s golden opportunity and was denied by Leverkusen’s Lukas Hradecky. The rebound then hit the bar with a follow-up chance being detected by Carrasco and heading out of play, which secured Madrid’s exit from the Champions League.

They will join Barcelona, Juventus and Ajax in the Europa League.